ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

ENB Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENBP opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. ENB Financial has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

ENB Financial Company Profile

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

