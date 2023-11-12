Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.2 %

EDN stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $467.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $398.65 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. Analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -11.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

