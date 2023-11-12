Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 4.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,970,455,882 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE LLY opened at $597.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $567.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
