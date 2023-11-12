eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

