Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $373.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

