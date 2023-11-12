Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDOG. TD Cowen started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 219.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,905 shares of company stock worth $95,478,660. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

