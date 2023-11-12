Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dassault Systèmes from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

