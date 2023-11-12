D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.7 %

DHI stock opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $79.74 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

