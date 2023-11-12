Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush raised Corsair Gaming from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

