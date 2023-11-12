Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,397 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $58,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

