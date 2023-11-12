Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $447.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.25 and a 200-day moving average of $404.10. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

