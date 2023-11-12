Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $215.62 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,218 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $215,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $322,214,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $166,747,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE NEE opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

