Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 8,485 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $110,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $328.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $844.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.05 and its 200 day moving average is $289.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

