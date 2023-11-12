Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 47,454 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ameren were worth $39,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 138.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

