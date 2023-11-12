Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,717 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $64,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $597.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $567.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

