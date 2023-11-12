Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 149,200 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,824 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of SEA worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

NYSE SE opened at $45.48 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

