Commerce Bank Sells 235 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $209.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.20 and a 12 month high of $214.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

