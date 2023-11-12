Commerce Bank Has $2.74 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $117.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

