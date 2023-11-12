Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lowered by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 2.5 %

CMCSA stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.