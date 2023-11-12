Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $404.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $323.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.