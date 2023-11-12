Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock worth $9,664,938. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $577.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $560.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $577.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

