Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $447.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

