Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

CLSD opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.17. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 64,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,050,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,436.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

