Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.59 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

