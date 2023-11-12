Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 237,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 714,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 8,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 247,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,806,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

CSCO opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

