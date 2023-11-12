CIBC Cuts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.00

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ERE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.29.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.21. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

