Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.96. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $141.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

