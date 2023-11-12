CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on November 30th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

CF Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

