Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.87 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.