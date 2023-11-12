Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,732 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

