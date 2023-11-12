Candriam S.C.A. Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,014 shares of company stock worth $30,620,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $411.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $412.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

