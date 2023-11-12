Candriam S.C.A. Sells 16,979 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after buying an additional 485,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,878,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $204.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

