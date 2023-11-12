Candriam S.C.A. Sells 12,665 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $71.74 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.56, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

