Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,852 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,205 shares of company stock worth $11,425,157. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $82.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

