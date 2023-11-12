Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,316 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,310,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $336.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.07 and a 200 day moving average of $326.31.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.