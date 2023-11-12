Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

KMI opened at $16.44 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

