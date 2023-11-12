Candriam S.C.A. Has $4.31 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,681 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after buying an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

