Candriam S.C.A. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $230.01 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.22 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays decreased their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

