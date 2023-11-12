Candriam S.C.A. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $74.81 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

