Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,342 shares of company stock worth $12,840,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $160.40 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

