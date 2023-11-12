Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.45.

Shares of CCO opened at C$58.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$28.98 and a 1-year high of C$59.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

