Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Reduced by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,388 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 218.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

