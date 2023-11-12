Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Bentley Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BSY stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $55.37.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,409. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Bentley Systems by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

