Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 14,266 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,893,000 after acquiring an additional 176,845 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 723,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,585 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $256,112,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $394.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.77. The stock has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.02 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

