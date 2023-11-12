Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $273.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.90. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $216.55 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

