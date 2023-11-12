Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $27.68 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

