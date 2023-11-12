AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AXGN stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.28. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

In other AxoGen news, Director William P. Mr. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,900. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AxoGen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

