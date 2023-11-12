Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $192.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.38.

ASND opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,863,000 after buying an additional 4,268,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,506,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,995,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,078,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

