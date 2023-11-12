Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARKR

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.