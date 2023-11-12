Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
View Our Latest Report on ARKR
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.