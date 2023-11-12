Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.2 %

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

ASC stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

